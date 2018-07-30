Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stake Lessened by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 130,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $948,590 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

