Newfield Exploration (NFX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Newfield Exploration to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newfield Exploration to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NFX opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

