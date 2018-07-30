New Relic (NEWR) Shares Down 5.8%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.68 and last traded at $99.16. 1,228,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 664,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. New Relic’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $192,132.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $531,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,109 shares of company stock worth $38,838,461 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

