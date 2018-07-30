New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $361,000 Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,857,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.34 per share, for a total transaction of $893,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,657.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,480 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCII traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,751. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.14%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.