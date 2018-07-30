New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 331,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 79.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,816 shares of company stock worth $896,304. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

