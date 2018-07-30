New Gold (NGD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

New Gold (TSE: NGD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$2.25.

7/27/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

7/27/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

7/24/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

7/14/2018 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

New Gold traded down C$0.05, hitting C$1.59, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 3,081,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,021. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.