New Gold (NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.44.

Shares of New Gold opened at C$1.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

