NEVERDIE Market Cap Tops $726,288.00 (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $726,288.00 and $39.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEVERDIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00395312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00162509 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEVERDIE launched on June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

