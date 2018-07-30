NetScout Systems (NTCT) & Scientific Games (SGMS) Critical Comparison

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $986.79 million 2.24 $79.81 million $0.99 27.83 Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.43 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -21.79

NetScout Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NetScout Systems and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.02%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Scientific Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 4.28% 3.79% 2.47% Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

