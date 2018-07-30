Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Lowered by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $355.21 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 284.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.48, for a total value of $250,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,496,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,447 shares of company stock worth $161,758,652. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.