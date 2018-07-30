NetEase (NTES) PT Set at $275.00 by Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given a $275.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NetEase from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $347.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $264.91 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $377.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.