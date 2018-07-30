Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $7,564,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 43,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,245,567.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $50.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

