Needham & Company LLC Increases Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Price Target to $79.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics opened at $72.98 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.87. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 306,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $15,763,257.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 972,105 shares of company stock worth $51,109,391 and have sold 86,550 shares worth $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 128.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.