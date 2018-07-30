Nectar Market Capitalization Tops $26.07 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Nectar token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003874 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $1,034.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nectar is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

