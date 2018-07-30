Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.22 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. Navigator’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navigator opened at $12.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $677.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.21. Navigator has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

