Nautilus (NLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Nautilus traded down $0.05, hitting $13.95, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $156,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,308 shares of company stock worth $601,648 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

