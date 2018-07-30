Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,481 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after buying an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,242,000 after buying an additional 1,545,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $172,635,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,746,000 after buying an additional 986,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

In related news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron opened at $125.97 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

