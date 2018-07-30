National Instruments Corp (NATI) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $461,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 159,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4,841.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,711 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.00 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $264,119.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $723,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,304,624.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,472 shares of company stock worth $5,153,964. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.