National Commerce’s (NCOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised National Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

National Commerce opened at $45.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.13.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. equities research analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 73.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 62.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

