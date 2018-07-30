National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares Sold by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,947 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of National CineMedia worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 431.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 670.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 379,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 202.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 51.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 423,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 266,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,824. The company has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.61. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.
National CineMedia Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
