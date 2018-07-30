National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares Sold by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,947 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of National CineMedia worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 431.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 670.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 379,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 202.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 51.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 423,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 266,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,824. The company has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.61. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.