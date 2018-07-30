National Bank (NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.04 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $139,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $113,218.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,387.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,162 shares of company stock worth $5,857,589. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Bank by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 654.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 397,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

