National Bank Financial Boosts Toromont Industries (TIH) Price Target to C$68.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$66.07 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$67.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$285,500.00. Also, insider David Wetherald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$264,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,550 shares of company stock worth $2,737,592.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

