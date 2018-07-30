Nantkwest Inc (NK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Nantkwest worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nantkwest opened at $3.53 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 254,917.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Nantkwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $110,828.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 237,368 shares of company stock worth $925,876 over the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

