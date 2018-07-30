Mysale Group (MYSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), with a volume of 50570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.95 ($0.63).

About Mysale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

