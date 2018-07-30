Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $24.87 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 165,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,646,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,618,521 shares of company stock worth $87,793,251 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

