Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

