Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Energizer were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.47 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.32 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 292.85%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.