MTS Systems (MTSC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MTS Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.8293910102646 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of MTS Systems traded up $0.60, hitting $53.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $942.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

