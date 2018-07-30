MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce sales of $837.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.00 million to $838.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $753.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $51,064.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $49,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,444,036. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,734,000 after buying an additional 178,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,347,000 after purchasing an additional 193,659 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 517,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 510,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

