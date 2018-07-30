Mplx (MPLX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,110. Mplx has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 233.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,758,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,909,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 814,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,312,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,483,000 after buying an additional 3,034,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,553,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,520,000 after buying an additional 299,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.