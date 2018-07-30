Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $2.90 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 4.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co increased its stake in Paypal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal opened at $85.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,157. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

