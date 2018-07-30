Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Orange (ORA) a €20.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.59) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.14 ($20.16).

Shares of Orange opened at €14.03 ($16.51) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

