Moneygram International (MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 5,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,292. The company has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts predict that Moneygram International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Moneygram International by 7,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

