Momo Inc (MOMO) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Momo were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Momo by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo opened at $41.88 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.28 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Standpoint Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Momo to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

