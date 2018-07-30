Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.8727515806187 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $52,566.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 80,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,684,862.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,743 shares of company stock worth $5,053,114 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.