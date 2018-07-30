Molecular Templates (MTEM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates traded down $0.11, reaching $4.96, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.