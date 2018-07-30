Mohawk Industries (MHK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8088957531798 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $183.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 66,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.