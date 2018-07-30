Mohawk Industries (MHK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.66. 44,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,954. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 101.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.