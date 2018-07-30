Moelis & Co (MC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of Moelis & Co traded up $0.35, reaching $63.20, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,914. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 51.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 4,535 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $248,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 41,785 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,006.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,631 shares of company stock worth $4,839,687. Company insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 429.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Moelis & Co by 43.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 37.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

