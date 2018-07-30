Mobile Mini (MINI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MINI. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

MINI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,282. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

