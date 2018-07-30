MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,354,000 after purchasing an additional 153,820 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after purchasing an additional 153,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,925.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

