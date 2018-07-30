Mitel Networks (MITL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitel Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4788056550858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Mitel Networks traded down $0.01, hitting $10.95, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,839. Mitel Networks has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

