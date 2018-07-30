Mistras Group (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.31 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $73,093.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Curtis Weldon sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $55,189.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.