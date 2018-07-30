MindCoin (MND) Hits Market Cap of $44,691.00

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One MindCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MindCoin has a market cap of $44,691.00 and $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MindCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MindCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002487 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002928 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About MindCoin

MindCoin (MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz . MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.