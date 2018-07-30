Millennium Management LLC Sells 261,045 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,185,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,264,000 after buying an additional 132,402 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,903,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

Polaris Industries opened at $104.20 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

