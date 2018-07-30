Millennium Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Hurco Companies worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hurco Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HURC shares. BidaskClub cut Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.