Millennium Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,808 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bancorp worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Bancorp opened at $9.81 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.51 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. equities analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $1,663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.