Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lands’ End by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End opened at $24.20 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.71 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on LE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lands’ End currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.