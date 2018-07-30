Milacron (MCRN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Milacron earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2340287922502 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. 4,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Milacron has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.44 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,680.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,467.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

