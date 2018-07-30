Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes $250,000 Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after buying an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,628,365,000 after buying an additional 8,022,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,968,535,000 after buying an additional 567,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 108.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after buying an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Comcast opened at $35.08 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

